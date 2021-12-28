Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Financial Review

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80

Compass has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 133.54%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than AGM Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $50,000.00 1,918.64 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Compass $3.72 billion 0.98 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75%

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service. The company was founded by Zhen Tao Jiang and Wen Jie Tang on April 27, 2015 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

