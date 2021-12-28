Compound Price Tops $219.93 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $176.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $219.93 or 0.00448605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,296,740 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.