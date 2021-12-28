Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.40. 16,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,489. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.