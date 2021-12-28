ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

