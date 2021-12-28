Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

