Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,325.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 114.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,194.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,068.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,530.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,346.98.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 67.6700031 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,350.00.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

