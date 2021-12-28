Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.80

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
TSE:CSU opened at C$2,325.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 114.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,194.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,068.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,530.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,346.98.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 67.6700031 EPS for the current year.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
