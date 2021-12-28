Contrasting Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 33.47% 17.65% 1.60% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

90.6% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $295.40 million 4.90 $80.08 million $1.83 13.87 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bancorp and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Bancorp beats Thomasville Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

