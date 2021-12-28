Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 50,950 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 28,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

