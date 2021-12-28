Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 2,894 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Target by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 32,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Target by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Target by 105,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.71. 47,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

