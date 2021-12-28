Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,205. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

