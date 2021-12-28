Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter.

BSCU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 74,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

