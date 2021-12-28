Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

