Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 455 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

