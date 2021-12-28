Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. 107,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

