Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 3,598 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

