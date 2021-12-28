Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.65.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.64. 1,127,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,548. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

