COVA Price Up 72.6% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One COVA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $213,756.57 and $19,489.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007155 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

