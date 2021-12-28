Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 6,164,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,552.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 312,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 240,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

