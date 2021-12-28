Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 343.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

