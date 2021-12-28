Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,473,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

