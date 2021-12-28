Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

EDIT stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

