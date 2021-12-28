Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $662.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $260.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $633.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.