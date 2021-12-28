Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

