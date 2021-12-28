Critical Analysis: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62% ON Semiconductor 10.61% 25.19% 10.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 9.68 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.20 ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 5.66 $234.20 million $1.53 45.10

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 1 7 19 1 2.71

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 291.16%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $58.94, suggesting a potential downside of 14.58%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was fou

