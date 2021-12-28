Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.34.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.