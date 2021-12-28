Crowns Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007316 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.