Crust Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.16 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $30.16 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $9.85 or 0.00020093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

