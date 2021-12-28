CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $10.21 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00021048 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $867,621.09 and approximately $4,619.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.33 or 1.00623848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.74 or 0.01191347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

