Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $150,380.43 and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

