Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,858,261 shares of company stock valued at $119,127,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of CWK opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

