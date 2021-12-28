CWV Chain Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $11,757.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

