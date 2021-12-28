Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 561,347 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth $79,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.