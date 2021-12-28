Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €61.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.13 ($69.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EPA:BN opened at €54.55 ($61.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.50. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

