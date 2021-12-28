DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184,162.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $184,162.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,385.47 or 1.00287827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.00 or 0.01324027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

