DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,818.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $890,896.44 and approximately $41,818.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007060 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

