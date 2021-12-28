DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.51 or 1.00863979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00306782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

