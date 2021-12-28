Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$14.25 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

