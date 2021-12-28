Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $217.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

