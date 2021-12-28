Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

