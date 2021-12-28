Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 6,629 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.12. 8,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,978. The company has a market capitalization of $265.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

