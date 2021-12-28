Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 289.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

