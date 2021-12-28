Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.31 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 309.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.97. 11,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

