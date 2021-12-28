Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $5.27 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,882. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

