Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 3,310 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.59. 18,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,453. The firm has a market cap of $357.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

