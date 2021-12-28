Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 7,598 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 649,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. 64,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

