DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 4.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $545.04 and last traded at $545.81. 8,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 931,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

