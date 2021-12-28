Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $50,174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $504,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $4,275,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.