Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $14.36 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

