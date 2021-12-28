Diversified LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00.

