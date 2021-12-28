Diversified LLC Invests $221,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after buying an additional 117,466 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $488.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

